Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.84.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.