OMG Network Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004354 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $168.31 million and $21.37 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00061660 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039294 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019814 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006933 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002805 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001230 BTC.
OMG Network Profile
OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.
OMG Network Token Trading
