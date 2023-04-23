Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $100.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,137,000 after purchasing an additional 972,172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 820,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

