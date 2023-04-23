Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.33 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,650. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

