Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncternal Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,650 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.