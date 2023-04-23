Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,447,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 133,774 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 225,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

