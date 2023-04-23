Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $81.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HSBC from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

