Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of WESCO International worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $17,532,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $10,560,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,088,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in WESCO International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $311,919.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,824,450.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Price Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Further Reading

