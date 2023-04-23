Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,733 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up about 1.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.94% of Omnicell worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,722.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 355,831 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 24.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,502,000 after purchasing an additional 212,817 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 180,848 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 144,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.50, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

