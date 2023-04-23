Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.25% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 263,685 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $208,799 in the last three months. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

