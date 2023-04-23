Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. EnerSys accounts for approximately 2.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $38,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in EnerSys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
EnerSys Stock Down 0.4 %
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
