Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 240,300 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,596,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240,300 shares during the period. Extreme Networks accounts for approximately 6.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 4.33% of Extreme Networks worth $102,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Extreme Networks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of EXTR opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.80 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

