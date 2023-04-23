Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 2,500 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Kforce were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 5.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kforce by 30.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of KFRC opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

