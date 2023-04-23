Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $320.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

