Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.89. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $710,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,654,283.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $710,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,654,283.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 101,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

