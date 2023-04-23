Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $970.50 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003600 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $970.50 million and approximately $20.74 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000718 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00011504 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.