Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Reaches $964.99 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $964.99 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

