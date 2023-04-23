Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,470 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $243.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

