Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Valero Energy accounts for 0.8% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,812,000 after buying an additional 110,819 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after buying an additional 565,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

VLO stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.56 and a 200-day moving average of $130.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

