Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,246 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in UGI by 73.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in UGI by 3,611.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after buying an additional 2,966,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,971,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after buying an additional 130,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

UGI Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UGI opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.