Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,246 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in UGI by 73.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in UGI by 3,611.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after buying an additional 2,966,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,971,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after buying an additional 130,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
UGI Stock Up 0.1 %
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
UGI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.
UGI Profile
UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UGI (UGI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.