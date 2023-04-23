Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after buying an additional 7,730,286 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 27,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:PBR opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a yield of 38.26%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 40.71%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

