Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. American Trust grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.