Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOC opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

