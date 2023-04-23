Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.2 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.07. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

