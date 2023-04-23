Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.57 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

