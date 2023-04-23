Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

Paychex stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

