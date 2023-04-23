Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

