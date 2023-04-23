Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

