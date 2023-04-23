Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

NYSE RY opened at $99.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

