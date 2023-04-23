Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 35,777 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 35,777 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

NYSE FDX opened at $230.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.46. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

