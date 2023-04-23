Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $66.03 million and $83,801.72 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00134763 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00035355 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001125 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,130,022 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

