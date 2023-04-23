Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $385.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $404.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $390.50.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $343.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $429.53.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 357,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pool by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Pool by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 115,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.