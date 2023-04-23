Poplar Forest Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,324 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.27.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

