Poplar Forest Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,215 shares during the period. Equitable makes up 3.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Equitable worth $32,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Equitable by 192.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Equitable by 24.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 766,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equitable by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after purchasing an additional 720,979 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Further Reading

