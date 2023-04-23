Poplar Forest Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,976,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

FIS stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

