Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 16,598 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 3.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Advance Auto Parts worth $25,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

AAP opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.05 and a 52 week high of $227.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.