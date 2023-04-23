Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 67,693 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,693 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 4.5% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $37,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American International Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

