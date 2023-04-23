PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $351.17

PotCoin (POT) traded 79.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 65.6% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $571,263.95 and approximately $351.17 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00315586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019691 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003593 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,238,433 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.