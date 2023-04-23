PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $141.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.47.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,944,000 after buying an additional 581,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

