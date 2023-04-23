PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.47.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

