Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 22.83%.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $738.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

