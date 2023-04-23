Premia (PREMIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.52 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $162,737.16 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

