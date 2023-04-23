Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.0% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after buying an additional 4,560,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 516,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $8,664,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $22.98 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

