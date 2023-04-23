Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Pfizer makes up 3.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 612,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 154,338 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

