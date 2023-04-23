Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Lowered to $76.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCOR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.46.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.58. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $3,493,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,611,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,611,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $293,237.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,945 shares of company stock worth $9,338,086. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

