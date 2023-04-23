Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $984,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 257,947 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

