Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of WPM opened at C$66.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.54. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$39.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 23.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

