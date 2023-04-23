Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $14.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

NYSE:LOW opened at $211.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.12 and a 200 day moving average of $201.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

