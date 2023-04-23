Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Cut by Analyst

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CDW in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CDW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

CDW stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

