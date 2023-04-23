Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Raised by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.91.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$493.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.